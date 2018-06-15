  • Woman's body found on side of road in apparent homicide, police investigating

    Updated:

    LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. - Investigators are on the scene of an apparent homicide in Lauderdale County.

    FOX13 has learned that a woman’s body was found on the side of Berry Morrow Road sometime Friday morning.

    The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation. 

    FOX13’s Tony Atkins is on the way to the scene. Stay with FOX13 News as the story continues to be updated. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman's body found on side of road in apparent homicide, police investigating

  • Headline Goes Here

    YouTube actor found stabbed to death in New York

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 people arrested following City of Corinth's first homicide of 2018

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dead following shooting at Memphis convenience store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police, mother pleading for answers in unsolved murder of 25-year-old