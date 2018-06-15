Woman's body found on side of road in apparent homicide, police investigating

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. - Investigators are on the scene of an apparent homicide in Lauderdale County.
FOX13 has learned that a woman’s body was found on the side of Berry Morrow Road sometime Friday morning.
The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation.
FOX13’s Tony Atkins is on the way to the scene. Stay with FOX13 News as the story continues to be updated.
