Woman's body recovered, 2 children still missing after SUV crashes into the Mississippi River

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A woman's body has been recovered, but two children are still missing after a car crashed into the Mississippi River.
Investigators said Symphony Wilson, 29, of Tunica, Mississippi was inside a vehicle along with her friends' five-year-old girl and two-year-old boy when the car went into the Mississippi River.
Divers recovered Wilson's body Monday, but the children are still missing.
Officials told FOX13 Wilson was dropping off a family friend who works at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel prior to the crash.
The vehicle is described as a gray Chevy Suburban.
Dive crews told FOX13 they know where the SUV is, but it's hard to reach because of debris in the water.
