Woman's car shot up while she was driving in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a report of a shooting.
According to the Memphis police, they were called to the 3200 block of Millbranch Road.
Police said the victim was driving when her car was sprayed with bullets.
She was not hit.
It is not clear if there is any information on a potential suspect.
This is a breaking story. Check back your updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}