0 Woman says Curtis Watson blew kisses at her while mowing prison grass days before escape

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - The manhunt continues for Curtis Watson, who is accused of killing a correctional administrator as he escaped from state prison in Lauderdale County.

Debra Johnson, 64, was found dead inside her on-site home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, but officials are not sure how Watson gained access.

RELATED: 'He could be anywhere': TBI says no confirmed sightings of escaped inmate Curtis Watson

Watson, 44, escaped and was seen leaving the area on a tractor. State officials have offered a reward of up to $52,500 for information leading to his arrest.

But that was not the first time Watson was seen riding that tractor.

A nearby homeowner told FOX13 she saw Watson two days before his escape. She said she lives a few houses down from the prison property.

Debra Shoulders said the trustee was mowing grass near her home on Monday.

"He looked at me and kept throwing kisses at me," said Shoulders. "And I walked away from the window and didn't think nothing else about it."

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She told FOX13 now that Watson is on the run, she keeps replaying that moment over and over again.

"I didn't sleep all night, I was up (and) down because I kept hearing stuff," Shoulders said.

The tractor Shoulders saw him riding – the same one officials said he used to drive away from the prison – was located by authorities about a mile away from the area, and he is still on the run.

Watson is currently serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping, originally scheduled to be released in 2025.

TBI officials told FOX13 they received multiple tips but have no idea where Watson could be.

Who is Curtis Watson: Escaped inmate accused of killing state employee at West Tennessee prison

As search efforts continue, neighbors like Shoulders are on high-alert.

"I got a baseball bat, and my husband does have a gun, so we advise (Watson) not to come to my house. I will use it," Shoulders said.

Several flyers were placed around Henning, Tenn. asking for information about Watson's potential whereabouts.

Watson has the following active warrants against him, according to TBI:

First Degree Murder

Especially Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Sexual Battery

READ MORE ON THE STORY: Woman dead after inmate escapes Tennessee state prison; TBI investigating

© 2019 Cox Media Group.