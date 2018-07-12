0 Woman says management yet to fix air conditioning inside apartment after several days

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A woman says she has been trying to get her air conditioning back on for several days inside her Cordova apartment.

Xzavierra Lott told FOX13’s Scott Madaus her apartment at Country Squire Apartments in Cordova is just as hot as it is outside.

She invited FOX13 inside her apartment to get a feel for the conditions.

“No air is what is supposed to be considered an emergency,” Lott said.

Lott said her A/C went out on Sunday, while the heat index has been in the triple digits much of the past week.

Trending stories:

Lott was “angry and frustrated” because she said she has complained to management since Sunday, but nothing has been done.

On top of that, Lott told FOX13 her daughter has a severe case of asthma.

“No, she cannot stay here,” Lott said about her daughter. “This is ridiculous.”

FOX13 was not given any explanation for the continuing problem by management.

One representative told FOX13 that privacy and safety of the residents are their biggest concern.

“Our first concern is the privacy of our residents and their safety,” management said.

After her lease expires, Lott said she has decided to move out of the complex.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.