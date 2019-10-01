0 Woman says she was spit on by teacher at 'Memphis Pride Fest', plans to file charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is speaking out after she says a man spit on her at the Pride Festival over the weekend.

Now a Mid-South school district is looking into what happened.

Shannon Franklin believes the man who did it is a teacher from Clinton, Mississippi.

She told FOX13 she wants to raise awareness because the man said hurtful things to her, and she believes he is a teacher.

"He decided he was going to cough up and spit on me and that's why we are here now," Franklin said.

Franklin told FOX13 she was comforting a girl because protesters at Memphis Pride were yelling at her.

"It took me a really long time to accept who I was, so I decided to go in front of the protesters and tell them, ‘Hey! Ignore them. It shouldn't matter what they think or say,'" Franklin said.

Franklin said a man started yelling at her, so she backed off. That's when she said he spit on her.

"That man made me feel like I had a disease for being who I am," said Franklin. "Get it together. What is it going to take?"

Franklin told FOX13 she believes the man works at a school in Canton, Mississippi.

The superintendent at Clinton Public Schools told FOX13 he is aware of the complaint and the district is working with a legal team to address the issue.

"He's a harasser and this is what he does," Franklin said. "If their child is like this, he should not be allowed around him."

Franklin said she considers this an assault and plans on filing a police report soon.

FOX13 reached out to the teacher through Facebook but has not hear back yet.



