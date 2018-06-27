Woman scammed out of $750 by fake CSA employee

A woman was swindled out of hundreds of dollars by a man claiming to provide assistance.
According to police, the woman was called on June 17 by the suspect claiming to be a CSA agent.
It is not clear what CSA stands for. It appears to be the Community Service Agency but the police report doesn't specify.
The woman said he told her she qualified for assistance with her car note, mortgage, credit card, among others.
The victim paid the suspect $750 but then never heard from him again.
