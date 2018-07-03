Woman scammed out of hundreds by man posing as realtor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is claiming she lost nearly $800 in a rental scam.
Bianca Bonds told FOX13 she thought she was giving the money to a prospective landlord – only to find out he had no permission to make any type of agreement.
Now, that man is in jail.
FOX13’s Greg Coy speaks with the victim and the Better Business Bureau about the scam and tips on avoiding scams like this – on FOX13 News at 10.
