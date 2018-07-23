Woman shoots boyfriend in chest during argument, police say

SOUTHWEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended with the man being shot, according to Memphis police.
The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Gilleas.
Police told FOX13 the couple was physically fighting when the woman pulled out a gun and shot her boyfriend. He was hit in the upper left part of his chest and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The woman was detained by police.
FOX13’s Shelby Sansone is on the scene gathering additional information. She’ll have updates every hour on Good Morning Memphis.
