Woman shoots her niece's boyfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is arrested in connection to the shooting of her niece's boyfriend.
Jamika Thompson is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.
Thompson picked up her niece, who was fighting with her boyfriend.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Transgender student claims group of boys bullied, threatened to kill her at Memphis high school
- Man stabbed to death at Memphis home in apparent ‘domestic situation,’ police say
- Memphis teen threatened to shoot and kill classmates in social media post, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
There were two kids with her niece.
As they were leaving, police say the boyfriend followed them on Shelby Drive.
That's when officers said Thompson got out of the car and shot the victim once in the chest.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}