  • Woman shot and killed in Memphis, suspect on the run, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigation a shooting in Mitchell Heights. 

    According to police, the victim was shot on the 3400 block of Lamphier around 10 p.m. on Monday night. 

    She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive her injuries. 

    This is in an ongoing investigation and police do not have anyone in custody. 

    Follow this breaking story LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories