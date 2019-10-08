Woman shot and killed in Memphis, suspect on the run, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigation a shooting in Mitchell Heights.
According to police, the victim was shot on the 3400 block of Lamphier around 10 p.m. on Monday night.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive her injuries.
This is in an ongoing investigation and police do not have anyone in custody.
Follow this breaking story LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family desperately searching for missing Memphis man in wheelchair
- Domestic violence victim charged with murdering husband
- Shooting reported at Memphis McDonald's, officials say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}