Woman shot and killed outside her Midtown apartment, man indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been indicted after a woman was shot and killed outside her Overton Square-area apartment, according to the Shelby County District Attorney.
Evan Riales, 20, was indicted for second-degree murder charges on Tuesday.
Investigators say Erica Young, 38, was shot and killed July 2018 in the 200 block of Court Ave.
That night, Young was found slumped down in the front seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the face.
The victim was taken to Regional One - where she died three days later.
Caitlin Harris says she heard a pop that night but didn’t think it was a gunshot.
"It's pretty shocking. I have always felt safe around here,” Harris said.
Several people told FOX13 off camera an argument between two or more people happened before Riales fired his gun.
Investigators also believe Riales shot the victim during an argument.
Riales is currently free on a $40,000 bond.
