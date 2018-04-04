  • Woman shot and killed outside Memphis grocery store

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a woman outside a local grocery store in Uptown.

    The incident happened Monday, March 26 around 7:40 p.m. at Lane Grocery located at 784 Lane Street. 

    A woman was found shot outside the store, according to MPD. She was immediately rushed to Regional One Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

    The suspect is still at large. 

    If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 9801-528-CASH.

