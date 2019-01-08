  • Woman shot at for turning down advances of suspect, police say

    West Memphis police are investigating after a woman's car was shot after she refused the advances of a man who kept hitting on her. 

    On January 8, she was shopping at Wal-Mart in West Memphis when she was approached by the suspect and started hitting on her. 

    The victim let the suspect know that she was not interested and she left the store, police said. 

    A short time later, the victim was in the parking lot at the McDonald’s on Missouri Street, when she was again confronted by the man.

    When she refused again, the suspect fired one round striking the tire on the victims vehicle before fleeing from the scene.

    Officers found one shell casing from the scene and are still investigating.  

    "Our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect and we are confident an arrest will be made. We will not tolerate this reckless behavior in our city," West Memphis police said in a news release. 
     

