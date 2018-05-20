  • Woman shot during Memphis strip club shooting, police say

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman was shot at a Memphis strip club early Sunday morning.

    Officers were called to V Live in the 3600 block of Mendenhall around 3:35 a.m.

    Police told FOX13 one female was shot on the scene. She was then transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    MPD was told there was a fight in the parking lot before shots were fire.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

