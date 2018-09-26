  • Woman shot, found on side of the road

    Updated:

    Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on the investigation. 

    Memphis police are investigating after a shooting in Sherwood Forest. 

    According to officials, the shooting happened around midnight on September 26. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Details surrounding the shooting and the victim are extremely limited. However, FOX13 learned the victim was a woman, and she was found on the side of the road. 

    She was taken from the scene at the intersection of Parkland Road and Barron Avenue to Regional One. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories