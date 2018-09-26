Woman shot, found on side of the road

Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest on the investigation.
Memphis police are investigating after a shooting in Sherwood Forest.
According to officials, the shooting happened around midnight on September 26.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people killed, 2 others hurt after shooting at South Memphis apartment complex
- 5 things to know about Bill Cosby, his prison sentence, victim Andrea Constand
- Expert disputes testimony of first responder during Day 1 of Jessica Chambers murder retrial
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Details surrounding the shooting and the victim are extremely limited. However, FOX13 learned the victim was a woman, and she was found on the side of the road.
She was taken from the scene at the intersection of Parkland Road and Barron Avenue to Regional One.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}