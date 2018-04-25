0 Woman shot in head tells FOX13 how trip to Memphis nearly ended in death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After Empire on FOX13 News at 9, the victim reveals the two things she believes saved her life – and we show you the evidence we found at the crime scene that was missed by police.

A Hernando woman with a bullet lodged in her head tells FOX13 a trip to Memphis nearly ended in her death.

Annie Vaughn and her husband were driving from their home in Mississippi to a Memphis junkyard when the they became victims of a gun crime. It was the middle of the day, and they had just crossed over the state line when a bullet came flying through the rear window.

"We slowed down… I realized that blood was running from my head,” Vaughn said. “I told my husband go I been shot.”

The bullet is still lodged under her skin. It’s a constant reminder of the random crime that nearly ended her life.

Investigators said it will fall out on its own. But until it does, they've told her not to touch it.

She showed us the window on the truck where the bullet entered. Ironically it is that window she credits with saving her life.

Tonight after Empire on FOX13 News at 9, she explains how plus we’ll show you the evidence we found at the crime scene that was missed by police.

