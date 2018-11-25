Woman shot in Midtown

Memphis police are investigating after a woman was shot in Midtown.
Details surrounding the shooting are limited, however, police said the shooting happened at N. McClean and N. Parkway.
Police said when they got there they found the victim. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
