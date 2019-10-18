Woman shot in neck, others injured, during deadly drive-by shooting in north Mississippi, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Investigators are working to find out more about a deadly drive-by shooting in north Mississippi.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon in Holly Springs on Greenbriar Circle and Moss Avenue.
According to the Holly Springs Police Chief, a 23-year-old female was killed after being shot in the neck during the drive-by shooting.
Investigators said that once officers arrived at the scene they learned of two other victims that had already been taken to nearby hospitals.
This is an ongoing investigation.
No information about the victims or possible suspects has been released.
Authorities are waiting until the family is notified.
FOX13 is working to learn more details.
