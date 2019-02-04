  • Woman shot in Southaven, suspect on the run

    Updated:

    Southaven police are investigating after a woman was shot inside a car. 

    According to police, the shooting happened early Monday morning near Goodman Road and Southcrest Boulevard. The woman was shot through the driver's window of the vehicle. It is not clear if she was inside the driver's seat. 

    She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police have very limited suspect information available. 

    "The only information that we have at this time is that the suspects were driving a black Dodge Challenger/Charger type vehicle with dark tinted windows," police said. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories