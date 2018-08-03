  • Woman shot in the stomach at Memphis gas station

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Westhaven

    According to Memphis Fire Department, the woman was shot in the stomach on the 4700 block of Horn Lake Road. 

    It happened at a gas station. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the victim's condition. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories