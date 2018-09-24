Woman shot inside South Memphis home

The latest on the investigation, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, a woman was taken to Regional One after she was shot inside the home on the 1800 block of Benford Street.
FOX13 learned the police and paramedics made the scene around 12:45 a.m. on Monday morning.
