Woman shot, killed after deadly incident in Raleigh, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for answers after a deadly shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Officers responded to the scene at 2:17 Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cv.
An adult female was shot on the scene. She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but did not survive her injuries.
Investigators have determined the suspect was known the victim.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}