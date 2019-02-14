Woman shot multiple times after argument outside home, police say

Memphis police made arrest in a shooting from Wednesday.
On February 13 of 2019, officers were called to the Arbor Creek Trail apartment complex.
MPD said three people were returning clothes to a friend when they got into an argument with two men.
The duo, who police identified as Tommy and Maine, came from inside that apartment.
During the argument, police said the suspect, Tommy, opened fire on the three.
According to an affidavit, Maine, whose real name is Darius Robertson, was identified as the shooter.
One of the three people, Deangela Malone, was shot four times in total, twice in each leg.
Officers arrested Robertson at the crime scene and he was later identified by Malone from a police lineup.
Robertson has been charged with attempted First-Degree Murder and Felony Possession of a Handgun.
