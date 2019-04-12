Woman shot multiple times by boyfriend inside Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times inside their home.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 Friday morning on Crescent Park Drive. Officers responded and found a woman who was "bleeding extensively," according to a police narrative.
PHOTOS: Victim rushed to hospital after shooting in Hickory Hill
She was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said she had been shot multiple times.
MPD said the suspect -- who has been identified as Christopher Coleman, 39 -- wasn't at the home when officers arrived, but he later turned himself in at the Raines Station police precinct. Coleman is charged with domestic assault.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}