Woman shot overnight at Memphis club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a club off Lamar Avenue.
According to police, they were called to the Big League Bar on the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue after a woman was shot.
It is not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the building.
FOX13 was on the scene while she was being loaded into the back of the ambulance.
She had a bandage around her leg, however, she was able to move around. At one point, paramedics and police had to restrain her because she kept trying to leave.
She was taken to Regional One.
