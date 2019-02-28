  • Woman shot, rushed to hospital after SUV shot up on Memphis road

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot while inside a vehicle in Hickory Hill, according to police. 

    The incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill. 

    PHOTOS: SUV shot up, woman rushed to hospital

    Police said officers were on the scene responding to an unrelated crash at that location when the woman – who has not been identified – walked up to police suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    According to MPD, the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition after the shooting.

    FOX13 crews noticed five bullet holes in the passenger side of the SUV that police have blocked off.

    MPD officers have blocked off two lanes surrounding the vehicle at the scene. 

    Police said the suspected shooter was in a black SUV. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories