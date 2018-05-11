Woman shot to death in Southaven, identified

Southaven police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Southaven.
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of McGowan Drive late Thursday evening.
Officer's located her body when they arrived. The police chief told FOX13 they were able to determine it was a shooting.
Brenda Wright, 57, has been identified as the person who was shot and killed.
Southaven Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
