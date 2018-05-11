Woman shot to death in Southaven

FOX13 has a crew in Southaven working to learn more information about the homicide live on Good Morning Memphis.
Southaven police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Southaven.
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of McGowan Drive late Thursday evening.
Officer's located her body when they arrived. The police chief told FOX13 they were able to determine it was a shooting.
Police have not released any details on the victim.
