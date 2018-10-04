Woman shot to death near blues festival in Arkansas; police investigating

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A woman was shot and killed near a blues festival in Helena-West Helena early Thursday.
Police said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Cherry Street, just down the road from where the King Buscuit Blues Festival is held.
Helena-West Helena police found Freda Williams, 41, lying in the front yard of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man beats up girlfriend after she catches him cheating, police say
- Bartlett 'Bee whisperer' shares hive removal that is sure to make your skin crawl
- Woman found dead on bedroom floor by granddaughter, investigation underway
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Several neighbors told police they heard multiple shots fired outside.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the owner of the home where Williams was killed was in bed when he heard bullets hitting his window.
Eugene Cook later found a stray bullet had came in through his window and struck a pillow next to his bed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}