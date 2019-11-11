0 Woman shot while attempting to break into apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was shot while attempting to break into a Raleigh apartment she claimed was hers.

Police were called to The Coves at Yale apartments in the 5000 block of Yale Road Sunday.

Erika Glass is charged with aggravated burglary.

One neighbor said she was asleep when she heard someone trying to break into several homes.

“I heard a boom coming from across the hall, and my husband, my daughter and I jumped,” she told FOX13. “And I heard after that a woman say ‘She shot me.’”

The resident told FOX13 that Glass started banging on her patio door around 4 a.m. Sunday. That’s when she heard noises that sounded like gunshots and glass breaking.

“I haven’t really slept since then,” she said.

She told FOX13 she heard someone trying to get in through her 15-year-old son’s bedroom window.

“My neighbors said he or she was going around twisting the nobs and ringing the doorbells,” she said.

The victim told police she asked Glass to get away from her door. She said Glass wouldn’t leave. That’s when the suspect allegedly broke the glass on the patio door.

According to police, the victim shot the suspect when she came into the home.

Another neighbor told FOX13, "I heard at least 2 or three that’s when I was like da**, somebody shooting outside for real."

Police found the 32-year-old Glass on Yale Road when they arrived. Officers said she was covered in blood and holding mail, trash and a water hydrant cover in her hands.

Glass, whose last address is listed as Ripley, told police the apartment belonged to her and that the victim needed to get out.

“My momma, she stay here. I got a little girl that stay here with me. So my momma she elderly. If she would have came, my momma would have let rounds off too,” a neighbor told FOX13.

He said he did not open his door when someone tried to break in his home that same morning.

The victim who allegedly shot the suspect was not home when FOX13 attempted to speak with her.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.