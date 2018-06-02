  • Woman shot while driving in Memphis, police say

    A woman had to be taken to the hospital after she was shot while driving in Memphis, according to police.

    Officers were called to the area of Madison Avenue and Danny Thomas Blvd around 2:30 a.m. regarding a shooting.

    When police arrived, they spoke with the women. The victims said they were driving in the area when a gunshot came flying through the rear window.

    One of the women was hit. She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

