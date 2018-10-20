Woman shot while running away from 2 men who robbed her, police say

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot running from two men, police said.
According to MPD, the shooting happened on the 6000 block of Mingle around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
@ 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 6038 Mingle were one female was shot. The suspects, 2 male Blacks, approached and robbed the victim. As the victim attempted to flee, one of the suspects shot the victim. The victim was xported in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 20, 2018
Two men robbed the woman and then, she ran away. While she trying to escape, she was shot.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police did not say if they have any information on the suspects.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you LIVE on FOX13 News after the game.
