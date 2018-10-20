  • Woman shot while running away from 2 men who robbed her, police say

    A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot running from two men, police said. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened on the 6000 block of Mingle around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. 

    Two men robbed the woman and then, she ran away. While she trying to escape, she was shot. 

    She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police did not say if they have any information on the suspects. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you LIVE on FOX13 News after the game. 

