Woman shot while sitting inside car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police and Memphis Fire Department are on the scene of a shooting.
Police swarmed the 4400 block of Pleasant Hill Road after it was reported that one person was shot, officials said.
The woman was sitting inside a car when someone drove up in a white SUV and fired at her vehicle.
She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
