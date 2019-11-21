  • Woman shot while sitting inside car, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police and Memphis Fire Department are on the scene of a shooting. 

    Police swarmed the 4400 block of Pleasant Hill Road after it was reported that one person was shot, officials said. 

    The woman was sitting inside a car when someone drove up in a white SUV and fired at her vehicle. 

    She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories