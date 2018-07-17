Woman speaks out after being carjacked while daughter receives treatment at hospital

A mother was carjacked near a Memphis hospital, where her young daughter was getting treatment last week.
Related: Woman carjacked near Memphis hospital where daughter was getting treatment
The mother was in town to get her daughter the care she needs at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. An already stressful situation made worse when her car was taken by three masked men. Her purse and iPhone were also stolen.
When FOX13 spoke to Brandy Odle, she was forced to leave her daughter's side to go refill her medicine taken in the carjacking.
She told FOX13 after the crime, her first thought was to go back to her daughter.
"She knew that someone thing was wrong when I went up to see her. I need her to not worry about me. I need her to heal," Brandy Odle said.
Hear what she has to say about the crime and her daughter's road to recovery on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}