0 Woman speaks out days after friend's body found in trash bag behind Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is speaking out days after her best friend's body was found in a black trash bag behind a popular shopping center in Cordova.

A source told FOX13 they are making progress and interviewing potential witnesses and suspects.

That friend said she has been trying to wrap her mind around this for days. She did tell FOX13 that her biggest fear was something traumatic happening to her best friend because of the lifestyle she lived.

"I don't see how somebody could do that to her, just throw her away like she's trash," said Leticia Odom.

Odom said she knew something wasn't right when she reached out to Amanda Smith last month but didn't get a response for weeks.

She showed FOX13 the last text message she sent Smith, 22, last month.

"The last thing I asked her was, ‘Where you at, I'm worried about you.' And I find out she's dead," Odom said.

It wasn't until last week that Memphis police said Smith's body was found by a landscaping crew.

Officers told FOX13 her body was found near a grassy, wooded area behind DICK'S Sporting Goods on Germantown Parkway.

FOX13 asked Odom if she knows what led to this.

"No, but before the last time I saw her, she was just acting really distant. She wouldn't tell me who she was with, I just know she was at a hotel with someone on Sycamore View," she said.

Odom told FOX13 that Smith was an escort. Despite the lifestyle she said her friend lived, Odom wants justice.

"She didn't deserve how she died. I mean, she did drugs, so I expected it to be an OD or something. But when I found out how she died, it was just someone had to be very evil," she said.

Police said Smith's body was decomposed to the point where the medical examiner couldn't initially determine the gender, race or age.

"I miss her, I love her. I wish I was there for her, it sucks so bad," Odom stated.

Everything still remains a mystery and to make matters worse, there were no security cameras behind the store, according to an employee.

"I hope they find out who did this because they deserve the worst, because they took a really beautiful person, they really did," said Odom.

Police said no missing person report was ever filed.

This is a death investigation. The coroner is working to figure out the cause of death.

