Woman speaks to FOX13 after finding 17-year-old teen dead in her own backyard

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis woman spoke to us after 17-year-old Dorian Harris' body was found behind her house.

    A store clerk in a North Memphis neighborhood is behind bars after Memphis Police said he shot and killed 17-year-old Dorian Harris Thursday night.

    The suspect, Anwar Ghazali, 28, faces a first-degree murder charge after admitting he fired several shots toward Harris, to police. The teen was accused of stealing at least one beer from the store.

    “Whatever he deserves, give it to him,” said Sarah Patton. 

    Patton lives along the 1100 block of Springdale. Harris’ body was found in her back yard. She told FOX13 she rarely goes though the yard and was shocked to learn a body sat there since Thursday. 

    “I laid back down,” Patton said about hearing the shot. “I didn’t think anything of it because I didn’t see anybody running.” 

    Court records showed Ghazali told a witness “I think I shot him,” but he never called police. 

    Ghazali is due in court Monday, April 2.

