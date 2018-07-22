Woman stabbed by another woman with scissors, condition unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was stabbed by another woman Saturday evening in South Memphis, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13, they responded to the 1200 block of Cummings around 5:18 for a wounding call. When officers arrived they noticed a woman had been stabbed with scissors. The victim and the suspect know one another, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene in a Red Toyota Camry wearing a pink shirt and pink/black pajama pants.
No condition info is available at this time about the victim.
