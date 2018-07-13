0 Woman stabbed fighting off man attempting to rape her near 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was stabbed after refusing to let a man rape her in Memphis.

Police said the woman was sitting at a bus stop just feet away from 201 Poplar (Shelby County Jail) when a man approached her with a knife and threatened to rape her.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday in front of 157 Poplar.

Police said the man was exposing himself while holding the knife.

According to police, he told the woman “we can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

The woman refused, and he left for a few minutes.

The victim said he returned a few minutes later though and said, “I'm done playing with you you're going to come with me and let me rape you.”

She again said no.

Police said that after denying advances to go, the suspect pulled out a knife from his right pocket and lunged at her – cutting her on the wrist and middle of the palm – with deep lacerations.

She had to run down to 201 Poplar to flag down an officer, who was able to get her a ride to Regional One.

People in the area couldn’t believe where the crime occurred.

“That’s big guts,” said Tim Barr. “So close to this place where police are always up and down the street. That is crazy!”

Lucille Walter said it is awful that happened.

“And I think it's bad for the women now,” Walter said. “We are not safe anywhere we go, and this is like two seconds from the precinct. That's terrible.”

Employees in the area told FOX13 a homeless woman lived at that bus stop overnight. They fear she was the victim.

“It's a real tough situation. It's 3 a.m. in the morning, you have no witnesses around. If they both were homeless it's sort of a really bad situation,” said Walter.

The victim told police that the man was known to hang around 201 Poplar, Washington Avenue and Main Street.

Police put out a call to be on the lookout for him, but they couldn't find the suspect. Right now, MPD has not told FOX13 of any arrests.

“I think they ought to try little bit harder to get a guy like that,” said Barr. “He needs to be found like immediately.”

People around 201 are aware, a potentially dangerous person is on the loose who needs to be locked up inside.

“He’s going to eventually try and do it to somebody else, and next time it may end up being worse,” said Barr.

The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

She will be okay. She told police she did not know the suspect, but he was wearing a white tee shirt and black jogging pants.

