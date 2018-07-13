  • Woman stabbed fighting off man attempting to rape her while feet away from 201 Poplar

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was stabbed after refusing to let a man rape her in Memphis. 

    Police said the woman was sitting at a bus stop just feet away from 201 Poplar (Shelby County Jail) when a man approached her with a knife and threatened to rape her. 

    It happened around 3 a.m. Monday. 

    According to police, he told the woman “we can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

    The woman refused, and he left for a few minutes. 

