Woman stabbed fighting off man attempting to rape her while feet away from 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was stabbed after refusing to let a man rape her in Memphis.
Police said the woman was sitting at a bus stop just feet away from 201 Poplar (Shelby County Jail) when a man approached her with a knife and threatened to rape her.
It happened around 3 a.m. Monday.
According to police, he told the woman “we can do this the easy way or the hard way.”
The woman refused, and he left for a few minutes.
What police said happened when the man returned, and what we know about the victim and suspect – on FOX13 News at 9.
Trending stories:
- Masked men rob Memphis pawn shop, shoot at employee as they escape
- Former youth pastor indicted on new charges of sexually assaulting a child
- The reason why Sherra Wright was wearing red in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}