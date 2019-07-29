Woman stabbed, found bleeding on floor when officer arrived, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman was stabbed.
The stabbing happened on the 2800 block of Choctaw Avenue.
According to police, officers made the scene and found the victim on the floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Romilio Acosta Gonzalez, 47, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
