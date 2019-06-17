Woman stabbed multiple times in Orange Mound, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the woman was taken from the scene at Harris and Jeannine Street around 10:30 Monday morning.
Investigators said the woman was stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is in Orange Mound.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}