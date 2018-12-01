  • Woman stabs man over domestic violence situation in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, TN - A man is fighting to stay alive after a woman stabbed him. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 6300 block of N Fawn Hollow Cir. around 3:45 p.m. for a wounding call. When they arrived they noticed a man had been stabbed. 

    MPD told FOX13 a woman stabbed a man. He was transported critical to Regional One. 

    This is possibly a domestic violence situation, according to MPD, and the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. 

