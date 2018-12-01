Woman stabs man over domestic violence situation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN - A man is fighting to stay alive after a woman stabbed him.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 6300 block of N Fawn Hollow Cir. around 3:45 p.m. for a wounding call. When they arrived they noticed a man had been stabbed.
MPD told FOX13 a woman stabbed a man. He was transported critical to Regional One.
This is possibly a domestic violence situation, according to MPD, and the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
Offcs are on the scene of a wounding @ 6361 Fawn Hollow Cir. N. Preliminary: one male was stabbed by a female. The victim was xported in critical condition to ROH. This is possibly a domestic violence situation. The suspect fled the scene prior to offcs arriving.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 1, 2018
