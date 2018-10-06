Woman stabs man to death in Shelby County, captured by police in Arkansas

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office were investigating a 'suspicious death' Friday evening, but it later turned into a homicide case.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were on the scene in the 5300 block of Twisting Ridge investigating a suspicious death around 5 p.m. Friday. SCSO later determined the death was a homicide.
A 56-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his home on Twisting Ridge, according to SCSO. He was later identified as Wesley Johnson.
The person responsible for stabbing Johnson to death was Decrease Beverly, 49. Beverly admitted to killing Johnson after a domestic argument.
According to SCSO, Beverly took off sometime Sunday, but was later captured by Pine Bluff authorities in Arkansas.
She is awaiting extradition back to Shelby County where she will be charged with second-degree murder.
FOX13 is working to learn when Beverly will officially be extradited back to Shelby Co.
