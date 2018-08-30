Woman strangled during rape, police say

A Memphis man would not take no for answer when a woman refused to have sex with him, according to a police report.
Conrado McCalpin, 28, is charged with Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Domestic Assault stemming from an attack on August 28.
Police said the victim was picked up by MCalpin and they went to a friend's house.
While they were there, he asked if she would have sex him and she refused. McCalpin continued to try and grope her, police said. The victim became upset by what was happening and called a friend to come pick her up.
As they waited for her ride, the suspect asked her to sit inside a car with him. After they got to the vehicle, he immediately forced her pants off and started to rape her, police said. He started to strangle the victim as well, according to the arrest affidavit.
She started to fight him off and was eventually able to escape from the vehicle.
