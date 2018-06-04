  • Woman sues Bass Pro after slipping, falling in vomit, lawsuit claims

    A $140,000 lawsuit has been filed against Bass Pro.

    FOX13 obtained a copy of the lawsuit which said the woman who is filing the suit said she slipped and fell on vomit.

    She claimed she was injured during the fall.  This happened at the Bass Pro Shop downtown in the former pyramid last May.

    She said there were no warning signs, towels, or mats.

    The lawsuit said she is asking for payment for her medical bills, as well as physical and emotional damages.
     

