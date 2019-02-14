0 Woman suing city after Memphis Animal Services took her dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is suing the city of Memphis because she said Memphis Animal Services have not given back her dogs.

In November a judge dropped the more than 90 animal abuse and violation charges the woman faced.

Georgette Brooks said she knows all there is to know about the 19 dogs MAS took from her a year ago.

"I just want my dogs, I didn't even plan on it seriously going this far,” Brooks said.

MAS not only took Brooks’ dogs but gave her more than 90 animal cruelty and violation charges.

Now a year to the day MAS took the dogs, Brooks is suing the city of Memphis to get them back.

In November, a judge dropped 94 of those charges.

"When I went down the row to see them, I would hear howling they were howling for me,” Brooks said.

Brooks told FOX13 she's worried that her sickly dogs didn’t receive the proper attention while in MAS care.

Brooks explained to FOX13 how MAS sold four of her dogs back to her for $800 in March.

She said where the other 15 dogs are is a mystery.

"I don't know what they did with them, I don't know,” Brooks said.

Brooks told FOX13 she made frequent visits to MAS to see her dogs.

She said the goal of her lawsuit against the city is very simple.

"To recover my property that was illegally seized, stolen from my home,” Brooks said.

FOX13 emailed the city of Memphis and MAS about this lawsuit.

The city responded saying they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

Brooks’ first court appearance against the city is Friday in Chancery Court.

