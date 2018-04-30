Woman swallows golf ball-sized bag of heroin, police say

A Memphis woman is in jail after police said she swallowed drugs while another person was being arrested.
Memphis police were called to the Walgreens on the 1800 block of Union Avenue on Sunday, April 29 because the manager suspected that a car in the parking lot was dealing drugs.
Officers arrived and found two people inside the car.
Ronnie Strickland was told by police to put his hands on the top of the vehicle.
Strickland tried to reach towards the passenger, Christina Cordell, as the officer tried to pull him away.
The suspect was able to grab a golf ball sized bag containing a brown powdery substance and throw it in the lap of Cordell. The officer took Strickland down to the ground and when they looked back up, the bag was gone.
The arrest affidavit said she told police the bag contained heroin residue, along with several smaller baggies. She also said she swallowed the bag.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a glass pipe and a partially smoked blunt.
