Woman taken to hospital after shooting on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on a major Memphis interstate.
Police said the shooting happened on I-240 near the Airways Boulevard exit around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
One woman was grazed with a bullet and taken via ambulance to Regional One.
MPD did not release the identity of the victim, but she was listed in non-critical condition.
Traffic on I-240 was significantly impacted following the shooting. According to TDOT, eastbound traffic on I-240 near the Mill Branch Road exit is being diverted to alternate routes as crews clear the scene.
Westbound traffic was not affected by the incident. The scene was expected to be cleared by 10:30 p.m.
NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept is investigating a shooting along I-240 and Airways. One woman was rushed to the hospital after she was grazed by a bullet. Traffic is being diverted away from the eastbound lanes. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ja0sfSTUBL— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) April 17, 2019
