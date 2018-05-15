Woman tells police she made a 'booboo' after drinking, facing 5 charges

Memphis police arrested a woman who they said got behind the wheel of a car after she had too many drinks.
According to police, the Falona Y.Bond, 39, was driving her car when she lost control on the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue.
She veered off the road and hit six parked cars, court records said. Officers reported that when they arrived on the scene they could smell alcohol on Bond, her words were slurred, and her eyes were watery. They also found beer cans on the floorboard of the car.
Bond also admitted to drinking before driving and made a 'booboo' when she hit all the parked cars.
Falona Y. Bond is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, public intoxication, among others.
